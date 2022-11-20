Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Novanta worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 2,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Novanta by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,847,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

