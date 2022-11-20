Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

