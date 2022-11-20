Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $31.31 million and $4.44 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00014947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

