Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $44.51. 2,115,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Company Profile

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

