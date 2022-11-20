Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $965,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Up 1.2 %

Diageo Profile

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 359,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.