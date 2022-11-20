Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,226. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

