Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.24. 482,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,872. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

