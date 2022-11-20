Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

