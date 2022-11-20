Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

