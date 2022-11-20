Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,041,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,698,120. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $298.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

