Barclays Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $38.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.