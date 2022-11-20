Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,347 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

