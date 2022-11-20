Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 10,011,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
