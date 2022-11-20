Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 1,193,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,898. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $53.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.