Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,431,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017,956. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

