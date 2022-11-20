Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,812 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $24,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock remained flat at $84.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 952,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

