Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $36.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

HD stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The company has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

