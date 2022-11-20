Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 29,933 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.66. 2,172,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

