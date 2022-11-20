Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 40,842 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,842 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $286.50. 1,322,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

