Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BECN opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
