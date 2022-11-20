Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BECN opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.