Berenberg Bank Upgrades Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Buy

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

About Kainos Group

(Get Rating)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.