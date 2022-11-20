Berenberg Bank Upgrades Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.
About Kainos Group
