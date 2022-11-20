Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

