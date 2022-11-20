BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.95 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.
