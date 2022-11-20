BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

BGC Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.95 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

