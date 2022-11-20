Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Acumen Capital

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 7.7 %

BR opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Rating)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.