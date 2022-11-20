Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Acumen Capital

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 7.7 %

BR opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

