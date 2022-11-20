Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 21st.

BIOC stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

BIOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

