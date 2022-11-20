Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 21st.
Biocept Price Performance
BIOC stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.