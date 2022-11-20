BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.34 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $13.34 billion and approximately $54.11 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $16,702.46 or 1.00005609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00239115 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,593.34538588 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,181,300.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.