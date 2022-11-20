BitShares Price Tops $0.0078 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

