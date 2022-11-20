BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

BBN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 240,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.