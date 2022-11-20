Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BGB stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.