Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

BGB stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

