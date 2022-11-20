Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.68 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

