Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Block by 141.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 22.1% in the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 589,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 106,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 3.2 %

SQ stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,014. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,479,126 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.