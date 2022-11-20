BlueArk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $57.35 million and approximately $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,270.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00640234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00233183 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00059645 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0016718 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

