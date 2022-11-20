Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

