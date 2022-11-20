Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 0.9% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.50. 581,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

