Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AWK traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $146.71. 868,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.