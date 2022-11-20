Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. 49,207,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

