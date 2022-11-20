Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 405,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,088. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $234.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.52.

