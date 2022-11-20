Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 29,885 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. 1,179,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $107.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

