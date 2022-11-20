Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,892.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.