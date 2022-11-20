Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,181. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

