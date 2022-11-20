Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after buying an additional 920,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

ABT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

