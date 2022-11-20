Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. 24,969,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

