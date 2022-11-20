Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 4,845 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

