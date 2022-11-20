Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 62,182 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $167.75. 2,130,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,739. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

