Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

