Bokf Na Buys 3,417 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

