Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
