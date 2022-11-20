Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

