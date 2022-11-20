Bokf Na Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $262.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.