Bokf Na Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

