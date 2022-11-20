Bokf Na Has $5.84 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

